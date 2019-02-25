Official: R. Kelly has posted bail in aggravated sex abuse case
Musician R. Kelly leaves his Chicago studio Friday night, Feb. 22, 2019, on his way to surrender to police. R&B star Kelly was taken into custody after arriving Friday night at a Chicago police precinct, hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 9:56AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 6:04PM EST
CHICAGO - Authorities say R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a Chicago jail within the hour.
Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Monday that Kelly posted his $100,000 bail after spending the weekend in jail.
The R&B singer's bail amount was 10 per cent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday.
During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly's lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.
Kelly denies wrongdoing.