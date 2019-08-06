

David Friend , The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Billy Ray Cyrus is taking the reins as co-host at Canada's biggest night in country music.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer will join homegrown country artist Dallas Smith to lead the ceremonies at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Cyrus is in the midst of a stunning career resurgence after his guest appearance on rapper Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" helped make it the biggest song of the year.

He says he's enjoying the moment in the spotlight and coming "full circle" after three decades in the business.

Leading the CCMA Awards nominees are James Barker Band and Brett Kissel who have five nods each.

The show gets underway in Calgary on Sept. 8 and will broadcast live on Global.