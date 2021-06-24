

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Outdoor movie screens, open-air concerts and performing arts shows are getting the greenlight in Ontario starting next Wednesday as the province moves forward with a reopening plan that hinges on strict capacity limits.

Provincial leaders outlined specifics for the second stage of reopening which includes small but crucial steps towards getting the local entertainment industry back into gear.

For events held outside, such as concerts and live theatre shows, audience capacity will be capped at 25 per cent of the outdoor space or seating area.

Live event organizers will also be required to sell reserved tickets and have the maximum capacity restrictions visibly posted within the outdoor space.

Indoor concert venues are allowed to reopen mainly for band rehearsals and recordings, such as live streaming events. However, the performance can not host any spectators.

The second stage of reopening was originally slated to begin July 2, but the province moved the plan forward two days saying COVID-19 vaccination targets have been met.

Indoor cinemas and public concerts still won't be permitted until the third stage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.