Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.

“This economic impact is quite impressive, and it's been done during COVID, it's been done during lockdowns, it’s been done during massive restrictions within the province,” Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said on Thursday.

In 2021, MacLeod said 394 productions took place in the province, bringing in $2.8 billion and representing $700 million of growth.

That translates to 274 domestic projects, which amounted to about $965 million in economic impact, MacLeod said, and 120 foreign projects, which had a $1.9 billion dollar economic impact.

“It equates to about 48,000 full time jobs, including spin-off jobs. These jobs that are created in film and television production in Ontario, include technicians, carpenters, set designers and wardrobe experts,” MacLeod said. That represents a 38 per cent increase from 2020.

The minister credited much of the province’s success during the pandemic to creating health and safety standards early on, alongside the ministry of health and the minister of labour.

“As a result of that early work, we came up quite ahead of the rest of North America in order to be able to provide that safe environment,” she said.

Already, 25 projects are underway since the new year began with a $52 million budget for pre-film tax credits allocated in 2021-2022.

“We are in good shape. We are in better shape than before, and we truly are ready to welcome the world back to Ontario to start up film and television production once again and ensure that we remain leaders, not just in Canada but around the world,” MacLeod said.