Ontario to boost advertising dollars to news publishers
Queen’s Park is shown in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2024 3:49PM EDT
Ontario plans to help the province's beleaguered news industry with a change in advertising rules.
The province has directed its four largest agencies to spend 25 per cent of its advertising dollars on Ontario publishers.
The government of Ontario has made a similar commitment on its advertising dollars.
The province says the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the Ontario Cannabis Store, Metrolinx and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. collectively spend about $100 million per year on advertising.
The government says it will support publishers and their workers who cover local news across the province.
The directive will be reviewed on a quarterly basis after they have a policy in place by early September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.