NEW YORK - Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan's “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theatres Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood's strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theatres during the pandemic.

Warner Bros.' $200 million “Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theatres remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.

“Tenet” grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout, which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and enough evidence that audiences would follow new releases into theatres. The “Wonder Woman 1984” postponement suggests Hollywood's fall may go little better than its summer.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” one of many blockbusters originally set for the summer, had been the next big-budget release on the calendar. Now, that gap extends to the Walt Disney Co.'s “Black Widow,” a Marvel release slated for Nov. 6. Other, smaller productions are going ahead. Sony Pictures this weekend is releasing the rom-com “Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Announcing the move to Dec. 25, Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement: “We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”