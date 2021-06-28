TORONTO - Veteran journalist Peter Mansbridge is set to publish a book about his life and career.

Simon & Schuster Canada says the retired CBC News anchor and chief correspondent will release "Off the Record" on Oct. 5.

The publishing house says the book is an "entertaining and revealing look" into Mansbridge's journey from working in radio to taking the helm of CBC's "The National."

Mansbridge shares stories about covering major newsmakers and events, from the fall of the Berlin Wall to 9/11 to an interview with the late Gord Downie that made him late to broadcast for the first and only time in his career.

The Stratford, Ont.-based broadcaster also reflects on the importance of diversity in the newsroom, the role of the media and the responsibilities of citizens in an increasingly global world.

Simon & Schuster Canada also published Mansbridge's last book, "Extraordinary Canadians: Stories from the Heart of Our Nation," last November.