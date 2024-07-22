

The Canadian Press





Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.

Festival organizers promised star power at this September's edition while outlining program additions that include the world premieres of Angelina Jolie's war drama "Without Blood," Ron Howard's survival thriller "Eden" and Gia Coppola's Pamela Anderson-fronted drama "The Last Showgirl."

Springsteen will be in town for the international debut of Thom Zimny's "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band," chronicling the behind-the-scenes preparation for the singer-songwriter's latest tour, while the international premiere of Morgan Neville's biopic "Piece by Piece," tells Williams' life story through Lego animation.

John is expected to support the previously announced film "Elton John: Never Too Late," which promises to "pull back the curtain" on the superstar's life.

Canadian fare includes the North American debuts of David Cronenberg's metaphysical horror "The Shrouds," Ann Marie Fleming's "Can I Get A Witness?," Justin Kurzel's crime thriller "The Order" and Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson's black comedy "Rumours."

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.