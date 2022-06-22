

The Canadian Press





Another classic children's tune from Sharon, Lois & Bram is getting the picture book treatment.

The Canadian trio's “One Elephant Went Out to Play” is being turned into a book, three years after the adaptation of “Skinnamarink” hit the bestseller's list.

The book is cowritten by Sharon Hampson's daughter Randi Hampson, who joined her mother's performances after Lois Lilienstein died and Bram Morrison retired from touring.

The book is illustrated by Qin Leng, who also worked on “Skinnamarink.”

The story follows a variety of jungle creatures and costume-clad kids who gather on a magical spider web.

It's set to be released by Tundra Books on Aug. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.