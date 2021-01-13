ATLANTA - Authorities in Atlanta say rapper YFN Lucci is wanted for murder in a December shooting that left one dead and another wounded.

Police have also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett.

Bennett is facing charges including murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang related to a shootout in southwest Atlanta on December 10th.

Police found 28-year-old James Adams with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later that day, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He survived.

Authorities determined both shootings were related.

Lucci is best known for his 2016 song “Key to the Streets” featuring Gwinnett County-based rap group Migos.