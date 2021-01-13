Police: Rapper YFN Lucci wanted for murder in shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, attends the world premiere of the final season of Starz TV's "Power" in New York. Police said Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, they are searching for Bennett, who is wanted on murder and other charges following a fatal shooting last month in Atlanta. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 11:14AM EST
ATLANTA - Authorities in Atlanta say rapper YFN Lucci is wanted for murder in a December shooting that left one dead and another wounded.
Police have also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett.
Bennett is facing charges including murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang related to a shootout in southwest Atlanta on December 10th.
Police found 28-year-old James Adams with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Later that day, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He survived.
Authorities determined both shootings were related.
Lucci is best known for his 2016 song “Key to the Streets” featuring Gwinnett County-based rap group Migos.