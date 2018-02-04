Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall
Actress Kim Cattrall poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the gala for the new movie "The Grand Seduction" during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2013. As part of the famed four leads on the fashionably trendsetting series "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall came to recognize the power of style to influence to reflect mood, character and surroundings. The award-winning actress brought a similar approach to her own made-in-Canada series "Sensitive Skin" where she made a concerted effort to showcase homegrown labels onscreen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:07AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:24PM EST
LACOMBE, Alta. -- Actress Kim Cattrall has taken to social media for help finding her brother, who police say is missing from his home in Lacombe, Alta.
RCMP say 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall has been missing since Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, Kim Cattrall says her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked.
She says his seven dogs were left alone.
Police describe Christopher Cattrall as being six-feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.