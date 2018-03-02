Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have invited 2,640 people to wedding
FILE - This is a Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. file photo of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle as they arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harryâ€™s and Meghan Markleâ€™s May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people and beggars in the well-to-do English town of Windsor. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 7:08AM EST
LONDON -- Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, have invited 2,640 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle to help celebrate their wedding.
The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.
About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local school children, residents of the Windsor community and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.
Kensington Palace says the couple wants "all members of the public to feel part of the celebrations."