Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. The royal couple are on the third day of their African tour. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 3:35PM EDT
TOKYO - Britain's Royal Family is getting excited about England's appearance in the Rugby World Cup final - even its most recent arrival.
Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.
Included in the message was a photo of the prince's 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.
“A nice touch,” England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.
Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.