

Frank Augstein And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





SANDRINGHAM, England -- Princes William and Harry have issued a statement challenging the accuracy of a newspaper report describing a severe strain on the relationship between the two brothers.

Monday's statement says that for brothers “who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The statement comes as Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles.