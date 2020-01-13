Princes Harry and William issue statement amid UK royals rift
William, right, Prince Harry, left, attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is set to hold face-to-face talks Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — at a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple. The meeting at the monarch's private Sandringham estate in eastern England will also include Harry's father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Frank Augstein And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 8:16AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 8:18AM EST
SANDRINGHAM, England -- Princes William and Harry have issued a statement challenging the accuracy of a newspaper report describing a severe strain on the relationship between the two brothers.
Monday's statement says that for brothers “who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”
The statement comes as Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles.