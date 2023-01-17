

The Canadian Press





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held this weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

A family representative says the memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 22nd.

The 54-year-old Presley died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.