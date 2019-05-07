R. Kelly due back in court in sex abuse case
In this Friday, March 22, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois. Dubai‚Äôs government on Sunday forcefully denied a claim by R&B singer R. Kelly that the artist had planned concerts in the sheikhdom after he had sought permission from an Illinois judge to travel here despite facing sexual-abuse charges. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:26AM EDT
CHICAGO -- R. Kelly is due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case.
The R&B singer is required to attend Tuesday morning's status hearing. It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti.
Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers. But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate co-ordination and communication leading up to the charges.
Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion.
Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.