

The Canadian Press





American Rapper Rick Ross has been involved in a violent altercation in Vancouver, where he performed a concert on Sunday.

A video posted on social media early Monday shows the rapper at the Plaza of Nations across the street from BC Place Stadium, when he is punched in the face by a man.

A melee involving multiple individuals then breaks out, with another video appearing to show an unconscious man being dragged away.

It is unclear if Ross was injured the brawl.

Neither Vancouver police nor Ross's agents immediately responded to requests for comment.

Ross was the headliner at the Ignite Music Festival at the Plaza of Nations Sunday evening, an event described by organizers as a large Canada Day festival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.