Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Actress Reese Witherspoon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 10:43AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3."
The actress on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It's true.... LegallyBlonde3."
Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.
The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."