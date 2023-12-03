Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.

His publicist Eric Alper says Goodwyn died earlier today in Halifax.

No cause of death was announced.

Alper describes Goodwyn as one of the great songwriters of the classic rock era, who helped propel April Wine to international success.

The band formed in Halifax in 1969 and went on to sell over 10 million recordings worldwide.

Alper says Goodwyn stepped away from the band earlier this year but continued to perform live until not long before his death.