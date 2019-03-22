

The Canadian Press





A drama series made by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta and based on a fatal 2012 gang rape case in Delhi launched on Netflix Friday.

"Delhi Crime" is a fictionalized depiction of real events surrounding the case of medical student Jyoti Singh.

The 23-year-old was raped and beaten by six men for hours on a moving bus she was on with a male friend in the capital city. She died two weeks later as a result of horrific injuries sustained in the attack.

The series made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Mehta wrote and directed "Delhi Crime," which looks at the obstacles facing the under-resourced police officers who worked on the case, particularly a deputy female commissioner who led the investigation.

He recently told The Canadian Press the series explores issues of corruption and "pervasive cultural misogyny" and asks: "In a country with a history of denial and victim blaming, is due process possible?"