

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Elvis Costello, Allison Russell and Daniel Lanois are among the musicians set to celebrate Robbie Robertson's legacy at a concert supported by his friend Martin Scorsese.

Life is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson will unfold at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 with dozens of the late Canadian singer-songwriter's friends, contemporaries and young artists he inspired among the lineup.

They include Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples, who all appeared in the 1978 concert documentary "The Last Waltz," which centred on Robertson's legendary rock act the Band and was directed by Scorsese.

Relative newcomers Noah Kahan, Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price are also on the bill, while Hamilton-based Lanois and Montreal-raised Russell will bring a Canadian perspective.

Robertson died last August after what his publicist described at the time as "a long illness."

Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Before Robertson's death, he finished scoring Scorsese's most recent film "Killers of the Flower Moon," which earned him posthumous nominations for best original score at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Scorsese is listed as an executive producer of the tribute show alongside names that include Robertson's long-time manager Jared Levine.

Others set to appear at the show include Lucinda Williams, Bobby Weir, Taj Mahal, Bruce Hornsby, Don Was and Robert Randolph.