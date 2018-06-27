

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - An upcoming exhibit featuring the work of controversial photographer Raghubir Singh will be accompanied by a display outlining sexual misconduct allegations against the late artist.

The Royal Ontario Museum says it hopes to spark conversation with the concurrent program .MeToo & the Arts, meant to explore gender inequity.

South Asian Art curator Deepali Dewan calls it a "milestone" in the way the museum handles difficult content, expecting the head-on approach to shape the way it handles future projects that may be problematic.

"Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs" offers a retrospective of a man who pioneered the use of colour film in capturing street scenes in India from the late 1960s to the 1990s. Singh died in 1999.

The touring exhibit was the subject of a protest in New York last year by Brooklyn-based artist Jaishri Abichandani, who in previous reports has accused Singh of coercing her into sex during what she thought was a work trip to India.

Both displays run July 21 to Oct. 21.