Royal baby named Louis Arthur Charles
In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate's new son is named Louis Arthur Charles. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:22AM EDT
LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their newborn son -- Louis Arthur Charles.
Kensignton Palace has issued a statement saying the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
The duchess gave birth to the 8-pound, 7-ounce boy on Monday morning at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Prince William and Kate's new son is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.
The baby is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and fifth in line to the throne.