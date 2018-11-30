Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies
Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 8:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 8:25AM EST
NEW YORK -- Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.
Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's memoir "Living History" needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush's "Decision Points" took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton's "My Life" quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.
"Becoming," which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.