

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - The past week was a good one for picture books about rabbits, gay or straight.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" has spent the past several days at No. 1 on Amazon.com. The book it spoofed, by the wife and daughter of Vice-President Mike Pence, reached the top 10. The Pence book is a tribute to the family's pet rabbit. The Oliver book has Marlon fall in love with a fellow male rabbit, a pointed comment on the vice-president's conservative social views. Chronicle Books, publisher of the Oliver book, says more than 400,000 copies are in print.

The Pences' publisher, Regnery, also was pleased with the response, telling The Associated Press that more than 100,000 copies are in print.