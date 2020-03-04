

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's performers' union has named Oscar-nominated filmmaker and actress Sarah Polley its National Woman of the Year.

ACTRA hands out the annual honour to a union member "who uses her passion to support ACTRA members and women within the broader audiovisual industry."

ACTRA president David Sparrow says in a statement that Polley has inspired others and "made a real difference in the way performers and artists are treated and respected in this country."

He cites "her continued support and activism for everyone in our entertainment industry."

Polley got a 2008 Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for the drama "Away from Her," which was an adaptation of an Alice Munro story.

The film's star, Julie Christie, also got an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for her role of a woman with Alzheimer's disease.