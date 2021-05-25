'Schitt's Creek' coffee-table book 'Best Wishes, Warm Regards' due this fall
Eugene Levy, from left, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O'Hara cast members in the Pop TV series "Schitt's Creek" pose for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington hotel on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Willy Sanjuan - Invision
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 3:10PM EDT
TORONTO - “Schitt's Creek” is coming to a coffee table near you.
New York-based publisher Black Dog & Leventhal says it plans to release a “Schitt's Creek” keepsake book by series co-creators and stars Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy.
“Best Wishes, Warm Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek” will be available in October 2021.
The publisher says the coffee-table book will celebrate various facets of the CBC sitcom, which ended last year and follows the small-town adventures of the formerly wealthy Rose family.
Included are major moments from the show and profiles of characters played by the Levys and other cast members, including Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.
There are also special features, including behind-the-scenes moments, a rundown of Alexis's adventures, and a look at the antiquated vocabulary of O'Hara's character, Moira.
