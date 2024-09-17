

Larry Neumeister And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press





NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered held without bail in his federal sex trafficking case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky made the decision Tuesday after hearing lengthy arguments from prosecutors and Combs' lawyers.

Prosecutors wanted the music mogul held without bail. His attorneys proposed that he be released on a $50 million bond to home detention with electronic monitoring.

Combs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. An indictment accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.