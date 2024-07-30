

The Associated Press





PARIS (AP) — Celebrity spotting has become part of the event at Bercy Arena when Simone Biles competes.

A-listers Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams gathered at the Olympic gymnastics venue Tuesday to watch the superstar during the team final.

Williams has been in Paris for a few days and carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony last week. She sat next to Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet.

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, were there with their two daughters. When asked if she was looking forward to the competition, Kidman said: “So excited! So excited!”

Biles’ husband was also in the stands after he reached the French capital city in time for the women’s team final. Jonathan Owens, an NFL player with the Chicago Bears, was granted leave from training camp to be here.

Owens sat alongside Biles’ mother and father, Nellie and Ron Biles.

Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain attended Biles’ return to the Olympics when she competed in qualifying Sunday.

The 27-year-old Biles was in the lineup to compete in all four events of the team final despite a calf injury. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She still topped the all-around with the highest scores on floor and vault.