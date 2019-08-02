

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES - Canadian comedy star Seth Rogen is making a good offering for "Good Boys."

The Vancouver-born actor and Universal Pictures are giving fans the chance to get free tickets to screenings of the new raunchy comedy film on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in celebration of National Friendship Day.

A total of 10,000 free tickets will be available at participating theatres on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per guest.

Tickets are valid only for select 7 p.m. screenings (local time) on Wednesday at 100 select theatres in the U.S. and Canada.

Fans must get reservation vouchers in advance and then exchange them for screening tickets at the theatre box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday.

A list of participating theatres and reservation vouchers are at www.WednesdayFriendsdayScreenings.com.