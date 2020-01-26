

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - It was never going to be a banner year for Canadians at the Grammy Awards, since only a handful of homegrown artists were nominated, but this one really stings.

Drake, Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Alberta's Indigenous singing group Northern Cree were all left empty handed on music's biggest night in Los Angeles.

But Steve Wood, co-founder of Northern Cree, says he's not letting that put a damper on his celebrations.

The nine-time Grammy-nominated musician says he already considers it a win to walk the red carpet with his band as they represent Indigenous people and their fashion on a global stage.

All of the Canadian contenders, who included Michael Buble and Daniel Caesar, were competing in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards were handed out.

The 62nd Grammy Awards main show will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and airs tonight on Citytv and CBS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.