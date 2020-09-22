Shawn Mendes sets record with five wins at SOCAN Awards
Nothing was holding Shawn Mendes back from making history at this year's SOCAN Awards.
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 1:04PM EDT
The Pickering, Ont.-raised pop star took home five trophies during the delayed celebration of Canadian songwriters and composers, held for the first time online.
Organizers say that makes the singer-songwriter the most-awarded creator in a single year at the SOCAN Awards, which launched in 1990.
Mendes picked up the international song award as well as two pop music prizes for his hits “Senorita” and “If I Can't Have You.”
He rounded out his wins with a songwriter of the year nod in the performer category, as well as the International Achievement Award.
Other winners this year included Toronto-raised Frank Dukes, who nabbed a songwriter of the year award for pr