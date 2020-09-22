

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Nothing was holding Shawn Mendes back from making history at this year's SOCAN Awards.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised pop star took home five trophies during the delayed celebration of Canadian songwriters and composers, held for the first time online.

Organizers say that makes the singer-songwriter the most-awarded creator in a single year at the SOCAN Awards, which launched in 1990.

Mendes picked up the international song award as well as two pop music prizes for his hits “Senorita” and “If I Can't Have You.”

He rounded out his wins with a songwriter of the year nod in the performer category, as well as the International Achievement Award.

Other winners this year included Toronto-raised Frank Dukes, who nabbed a songwriter of the year award for pr