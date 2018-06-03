

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Authorities say a shot was fired at a New York City hotel near Chief Keef, but the Chicago rapper wasn't hit.

New York police say the shot was fired outside the W Hotel in midtown Manhattan around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. They couldn't say whether 22-year-old Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, was the target.

A message left with Chief Keef's agent Ira Goldenring seeking comment or further details wasn't immediately returned.