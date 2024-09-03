

The Canadian Press





Police say someone set fire to two vehicles and fired multiple shots at a Greater Victoria home that property records show is owned by Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon.

West Shore RCMP say they were called to the home in Colwood, B.C., early Monday and found evidence of shots being fired at or into the house.

Police say they also found two vehicles on fire, and residents were evacuated from the home while the fires were extinguished.

The statement comes after videos were circulated on social media showing an unidentified person firing a pistol at the house as the two vehicles burn in the driveway.

Investigators did not identify the owner of the home, but title documents show the property belongs to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, the Punjabi music artist professionally known as AP Dhillon.

Dhillon, who made history at last year’s Juno Awards with its first Punjabi musical performance, posted a message to Instagram on Monday after the shooting saying that he is safe.

The performer is a major star in India and among its diaspora community, with his song Excuses becoming that nation's most-streamed song on Spotify in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.