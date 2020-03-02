Spielberg's daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee
Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 9:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 2, 2020 9:55AM EST
NASHVILLE -- An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.
Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.
According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.
Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.
Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.