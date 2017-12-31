'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner
FILE - This file image released by Lucasfilm shows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." (John Wilson/Lucasfilm via AP, File)
Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 12:52PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.
The Walt Disney Studios said Sunday that "The Last Jedi" is estimated to add $52.4 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $517.1 million. It also crossed the $1 billion mark globally after just three weeks in theatres.
"Beauty and the Beast," also a Disney release, netted out with $504 million for the year.
"The Last Jedi" has also topped the charts for the third weekend in a row. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is close on its tail, however. The Dwayne Johnson family pic from Columbia Pictures is in second place with an estimated $50.6 million.