

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars expected to walk the red carpet at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The three are on a newly released list of confirmed talent for the 11-day movie marathon, which runs Sept. 5-15.

Streep will appear for Netflix's “The Laundromat,” about journalists probing the so-called Panama Papers money laundering scandal.

Hanks is in the lineup with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which he plays children's television entertainer Fred Rogers.

And Springsteen will attend the world premiere of his performance documentary “Western Stars.”

Other A-listers expected to attend include “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix; Daniel Craig for the murder mystery “Knives Out”; Matt Damon and Christian Bale with the racing biopic “Ford v Ferrari”; Nicole Kidman for the art forgery drama “The Goldfinch”; and Natalie Portman with the space story “Lucy in the Sky.”