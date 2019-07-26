

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep will be among the honourees at the Toronto International Film Festival's inaugural Tribute Gala.

Streep is set to receive the Tribute Actor Award at the festival's first annual fundraiser for year-round programming.

The event celebrating outstanding contributions to the film industry will be held at Fairmont Royal York on Sept. 9.

TIFF will also hand out the Impact Award to Participant Media, the production company behind best-picture Oscar winners "Spotlight" and "Green Book."

Other honourees to be announced include the winner of the Mary Pickford Award for female emerging talent, and a second Tribute Actor Award recipient who will be named in the coming weeks.

Steep will star in this year's festival in Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat" about a group of journalists probing the so-called Panama Papers money laundering scandal.

The festival runs Sept. 5-15.