

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The verdict is in on the Canadian courtroom drama "Street Legal."

The CBC announced over the weekend it has decided not to continue the series beyond six episodes.

Monday's episode was to be its last.

The show debuted in March and was a reboot of the original Gemini Award-winning series that ran from 1987 to 1994.

Cynthia Dale starred in both the original series and the new incarnation, which saw her lawyer character working at a small upstart.

While the original version was a hit, the CBC said the reboot didn't pull in the ratings it had hoped for.