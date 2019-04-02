Suspect in Nipsey Hussle killing arrested
This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the rapper's clothing store where he was trying to remake his community. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 5:37PM EDT
Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested.
Los Angeles police officer Jeffrey Lee says 29-year-old Eric Holder was captured Tuesday in Bellflower, a Los Angeles-area city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was gunned down two days earlier.
Police say they believe Holder killed Hussle and shot and injured two other men outside Hussle's clothing store in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, then climbed into a waiting car with a woman and fled.
Police had been circulating Holder's name and photo with hopes that the public could help find him.
Police say the 33-year-old Hussle and Holder were acquaintances who got into a personal dispute that led to Holder returning with a gun and killing the rapper.