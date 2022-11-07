

The Canadian Press





Suzette Mayr has won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Congratulations to Suzette Mayr, winner of the 2022 #ScotiabankGillerPrize for her novel THE SLEEPING CAR PORTER! https://t.co/MQ7AhgXuSQ #GillerPrize pic.twitter.com/XxmvDihprO — Scotiabank Giller Prize (@GillerPrize) November 8, 2022

The Calgary writer received the honour for her novel "The Sleeping Car Porter."

The novel, published by Coach House Books, follows a queer Black train porter on a particularly difficult trip out west in 1929.

The Toronto ceremony was hosted by poet Rupi Kaur and actress-producer Sarah Gadon and broadcast on CBC.

The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English.

The Giller was established by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994 in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.