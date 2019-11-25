Swift wins top honour at AMAs, breaks MJ record
Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 6:20AM EST
Taylor Swift has won artist of the year at the American Music Awards and surpassed Michael Jackson as the ceremony's most-honoured performer.
Swift has now won 25 American Music Awards, breaking a record previously held by Jackson.
It was the singer-songwriter's night practically from start to finish, with her winning favourite pop/rock album for "Lover" early in the show and then going on to perform a medley of her hits before accepting the artist of the decade award.
Swift went to hug Post Malone, wearing a flowing pink and gold cape after her name was announced for the night's top award.