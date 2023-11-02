

The Canadian Press





Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver for three nights next December.

The concerts are slated for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place.

Rogers Communications, which is the presenting sponsor, says Swifties can register for a code through Saturday, and those who make it through the lottery system can try to buy a ticket starting Nov. 9.

The "Anti-Hero" singer began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from each of her 10 albums, with the live show featuring an elaborate stage design that shifts as she moves from era to era.

Canada was initially left off the schedule and speculation swirled about the perceived snub. But Swift put a stop to it when she announced this summer that she would head to Toronto for six dates in November 2024.

Tickets sold out promptly, as they have for the entire tour.

As in other markets, fans seeking Vancouver tickets must pre-register with the company's Verified Fan page — a bid to reduce traffic to Ticketmaster's website and protect against online scalper bots.

But those who don't get lucky can still get in on the tour. Last month, a concert film version of the performance, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.