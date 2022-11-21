

The Canadian Press





Taylor Swift is the American Music Awards' artist of the year for the seventh time.

Swift won six awards overall.

She said in her acceptance speech the more fans accepted her music, the happier she was, so she has her fans to thank for her happiness.

Swift did not address the recent controversy with fans unable to buy her concert tickets because of problems with Ticketmaster.

Dove Cameron, meanwhile, won best new artist and says she stands with the victims of the gay nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Machine Gun Kelly defended his rock artist award, saying he's a "rocket man'' who explores music. Beyonce' won three awards.

Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, B-T-S, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar won two each. Lionel Richie was given the Icon Award.

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth led a piano medley of his hits that ended with an all-star rendition of "We Are The World.''