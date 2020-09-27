

David Friend, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Tenille Townes could be lined up for some major wins at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards tonight.

The singer-songwriter from Grande Prairie, Alta. is the leading nominee with nods in six categories.

Those include female artist, songwriter, and entertainer of the year, as well as the fans' choice award.

Other big contenders at Canada's biggest night in country music include Dean Brody and Brett Kissel with five nods each. James Barker Band, the Reklaws and Dallas Smith each have four.

The CCMA Awards air on Global T-V, but the show will look quite different this year without the boisterous arena of fans.

Most of it was pre-taped last month in Barrie, Ont. and Nashville as organizers moved forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

