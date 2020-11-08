Tributes are pouring in for beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek who died on Sunday. He was 80.

Trebek, who was born in Sudbury, Ont., announced in March 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He hosted "Jeopardy!" for more than 30 years.

Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures took to social media Sunday afternoon to honour Trebek and send their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was invited into so many of our homes during family time and TV dinners, that he felt like an extended family member.



His gentle approach, big heart and warm demeanor shared a little bit of Canada with the world.



We'll miss him.



Rest in power, Alex. https://t.co/fGP6OykKqu — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was the pride of Sudbury and a strong supporter of his alma mater the University of Ottawa. Condolences to the family of this remarkable Canadian. — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 8, 2020 What sad news. Alex Trebek has died after such an inspiring and public battle with cancer. One of our own who found success in the world of US entertainment, but kept the maple leaf visibly on his sleeve. #RIPAlexTrebek — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) November 8, 2020

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Alex Trebek, a true Canadian legend. My thoughts and condolences go out to the Trebek family during this difficult time. Alex touched so many lives. He will be truly missed. https://t.co/Bt0KhuHaT8 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 8, 2020 Very sad to hear about the passing of Alex Trebek, a true Canadian legend. So many of us have warm memories of inviting him into our living rooms and shouting out questions with our loved ones.

We’ll miss you. #AlexTrebek https://t.co/LVpaXg2EGP — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 8, 2020

From Reach for the Top to Jeopardy we invited Alex Trebek into our homes for decades. A very warm, very Canadian person who did us proud and who never forgot where he came from. He will be missed by millions whose lives he touched. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 8, 2020

On behalf of @GreaterSudbury I want to express our condolences to the Trebek family. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/waWqMaoPgE — Brian Bigger (@BiggerSudbury) November 8, 2020