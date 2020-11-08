'Thank you, Alex': Tributes pour in for 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 3:38PM EST
Tributes are pouring in for beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek who died on Sunday. He was 80.
Trebek, who was born in Sudbury, Ont., announced in March 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
He hosted "Jeopardy!" for more than 30 years.
Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures took to social media Sunday afternoon to honour Trebek and send their condolences to his family and loved ones.