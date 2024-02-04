The Grammys off-the-hook fashion parade kicks off with bold color and man jewelry
Romy arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2024 7:20PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2024 7:20PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — The usually off-the-hook Grammys red carpet kicked off early Sunday when the music industry gathered for the non-televised portion of award-giving in a mix of classic black, shimmer and bold color.
And some memorable man jewelry around the neck of Rufus Wainwright and a lapel of reggae artist Collie Buddz. Wainwright wore a party of gold necklaces. Buddz went for a grouping of jeweled brooches. They were right on trend.
Grammys fashion is traditionally, well, non-traditional. This time around, there was plenty of old-school elegance, including an embellished gold gown for jazz musician Lakecia Benjamin. Singer-songwriter Lila Downs showed off her Mexican heritage in a black look with a shawl, her hair in two long braids.
Amid the bright pinks and greens were pops of red, orange and purple. English musician Romy wore a sparkly red tuxedo look with a sheer lace blouse peeping out. Winners at the early Premiere ceremony showed off their Grammys around their necks.