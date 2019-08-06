'Thor' director Taika Waititi to receive Toronto film fest's new director award
Actor/director Taiki Waititi jokes with the audience at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, on July 31, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Toronto International Film Festival is introducing a new director's prize, and the first recipient will be New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello-Invision
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:37PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto International Film Festival is introducing a new director's prize, and the first recipient will be New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.
Festival co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey say the TIFF Ebert Director Award will be handed out at the inaugural Tribute Gala, which will also bestow an acting award to Meryl Streep.
The "Thor: Ragnarok" director is among the A-listers premiering new projects at TIFF. His anti-hate satire "Jojo Rabbit" is about a young German boy who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his home, with Waititi also co-starring as the boy's imaginary best friend, Adolf Hitler.
Last month, organizers announced that its first-ever Tribute Actor Award would go to Streep, who stars in Steven Soderbergh's TIFF title, "The Laundromat," about a group of journalists probing the so-called Panama Papers money laundering scandal.
The gala is set for Sept. 9 and is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programming.
The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5 to 15.