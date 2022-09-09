After its grand opening in Dec. 2019, Lobster Burger Bar closed its doors to in-person dining about four months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downtown eatery, like hundreds of others across the city, struggled for the next two years by shifting to takeout and patio service to stay afloat.

Now that the restaurant is back to pre-pandemic service, it is expecting, and hoping, to welcome thousands of visitors during the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicked off on Thursday.

“We hired seven extra staff. We have our planning, we're having a DJ every night over TIFF. So we are right in the spirit of TIFF and we are right across from the red carpet,” Managing Partner Marcel Schneebeli told CP24.com.

As celebrities and film lovers flock to the city for the festival’s 47th run, which is back to predominantly in-person events, small businesses in the downtown core are anticipating a significant boost in customers as they ferociously work to revive their businesses.

Schneebeli said his restaurant increased its budget by 20 per cent to accommodate an expected surge of customers visiting his establishment, which is located right in the heart of the Entertainment District.

“We're looking at quite a significant jump (in customers) from starting Thursday, Friday, Saturday, right. And that's awesome. I mean, there’s a whole buzz about it,” he said.

Prior to the pandemic, TIFF provided a consistent revenue boost for restaurants, shops, bars and other businesses along King Street West and the surrounding vicinity.

“Ten days of having the film festival at the centre of the city really benefits our small business owners, particularly many of whom have actually just struggled through the last two years. For them, even pre-pandemic, it was a substantial amount of annual revenue,” Dana Duncanson, Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area’s (BIA) director of marketing & communications, told CP24.com.

Duncanson says TIFF provides an invaluable amount of income for companies within the BIA’s boundaries, which cover the city’s Entertainment District and the area west from Spadina Avenue to Bathurst Street.

He adds that businesses, like Lobster Burger Bar, are counting on the festival to bring thousands of tourists to their doorsteps this year as they recover amid the pandemic.

“What we do know for sure is that the amount of traffic that is brought to the district- businesses tend to always just welcome with open arms. It's probably the largest generator of profits for businesses,” Duncanson said.

“TIFF sits at the heart of, in the centre of our BIA and contributes to the cultural richness of our neighbourhood. And so with Festival Street and the huge lineup of films at several venues throughout our district, it really just draws in an incredible amount of tourists and locals alike,” Duncanson said.

During a campaign announcement this week, Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory also acknowledged the festivals’ contribution to expanding the city’s film industry.

“A lot of the part we don't see is the TIFF industry segment where people are doing deals in some of those hotel rooms to have new productions happen here, to ink deals with each other, to just do things in a growing business. And so there's just nothing but good news that comes out at TIFF,” he said.

Deputy Mayor and Councillor Michael Thompson, who is also the Chair of Toronto's Economic & Community Development Committee, says the festival brings in approximately $180 to $200 million annually to the city, but he says profits are still expected to be much less in 2022, even as the festival returns to something closer to its pre-pandemic form.

“This year, we are expecting those numbers to be down fairly significantly. We’re expecting the numbers to be about $100 to $150 million, which is down from previous years,” he told CP24.com

“The reason why we're expecting the numbers to be down, obviously still some people do not want to necessarily gather in large crowds. There'll be some impact in terms of people not necessarily going to all the events that they would otherwise go to pre-COVID,” he added.

Thompson says the city anticipates TIFF revenue will be back up to average levels next year.

Although TIFF is a huge source of income, Thompson says Pride events and the Caribbean Carnival are Toronto’s biggest revenue generators overall.

“Caribbean Carnival they say it's around $400 million plus (annually). Pride is sort of in that same area where it's about $250 to $300 million that comes in as a result, so TIFF isn’t necessarily the biggest,” he said.

Thompson, however, added TIFF provides more than its economic value as it puts the city under global spotlight.

“TIFF puts Toronto on the world stage, right, and it creates a high visibility for us which results in a lot of people coming to visit after TIFF. The attractions that we actually have here are also helpful. So TIFF is a bonus for all of us.”