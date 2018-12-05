

TORONTO -- A documentary about humanity's impact on the Earth and a feature shot in the Haida language are among TIFF's top 10 Canadian features of the year.

The organization that runs the Toronto International Film Festival released its Top Ten lists of features and shorts of 2018.

Organizers say the two lists include four directorial debuts, three Indigenous filmmakers, and 11 female filmmakers.

Among the features are "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, and "Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife)" directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown of British Columbia.

The lists were curated by TIFF programmers in collaboration with the Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Association quebecoise des critiques de cinema.

TIFF is set to celebrate the films and their filmmakers at a cocktail event Wednesday in Toronto.

TIFF's Top Ten Canadian Films are:

"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky of Ontario;

"Firecrackers," directed by Jasmin Mozaffari of Ontario;

"The Fireflies Are Gone (La disparition des lucioles)," directed by Sebastien Pilote of Quebec;

"Freaks," directed by Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein of British Columbia;

"Genese (Genesis)", directed by Philippe Lesage of Quebec;

"Giant Little Ones," directed by Keith Behrman of Ontario;

"Mouthpiece," directed by Patricia Rozema of Ontario;

"Roads in February (Les routes en fevrier)," directed by Katherine Jerkovic of Quebec;

"Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife)," directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown of British Columbia.

and "What Walaa Wants," directed by Christy Garland of Ontario.

The TIFF Top Ten Canadian Shorts of 2018 are:

"Paseo," directed by Matthew Hannam of Ontario;

"Veslemoy's Song," directed by Sofia Bohdanowicz of Ontario;

"My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes," directed by Charlie Tyrell of Ontario;

"The Subject (Le sujet)," directed by Patrick Bouchard of Quebec;

"Brotherhood (Ikhwene)," directed by Meryam Joobeur of Quebec;

"Fauve," directed by Jeremy Comte of Quebec;

"Altiplano," directed by Malena Szlam of Quebec;

"Accidence," directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson of Manitoba;

"Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes)," directed by Amanda Strong of British Columbia;

and "Little Waves (Les petites vagues)," directed by Ariane Louis-Seize of Quebec.